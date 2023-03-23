Five Oceans Advisors Makes New Investment in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 488,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 407,844 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS DIHP opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $819.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

