Five Oceans Advisors Purchases 3,415 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,996,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DISV stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $797.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.