Five Oceans Advisors Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $315.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.04. The company has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

