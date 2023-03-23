Five Oceans Advisors Sells 54 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Five Oceans Advisors reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $639.64 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $601.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $266.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

About Broadcom



Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

