Five Oceans Advisors Takes $213,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOC opened at $441.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $458.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

