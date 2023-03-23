Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.00. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 3,673 shares.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 4.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.71.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.40%.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc engages in the operation of a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the Restaurants and Package Liquor Stores segments. The Restaurant segment provides casual and standardized dining services. The Package Liquor Stores segment includes retail liquor sales and related items.

