Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.00. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 3,673 shares.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc engages in the operation of a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the Restaurants and Package Liquor Stores segments. The Restaurant segment provides casual and standardized dining services. The Package Liquor Stores segment includes retail liquor sales and related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.