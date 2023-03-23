FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading 1.5% Higher

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 89,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 140,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 371,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 152,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 260.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period.

Read More

