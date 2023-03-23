FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0276 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDY opened at $3.87 on Thursday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLIDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.