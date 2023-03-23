Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.00 and last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 7329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.73.

PDYPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($169.47) to £160 ($196.49) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($197.72) to £164 ($201.40) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($195.26) to £151 ($185.44) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($186.01) to £161.16 ($197.91) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15,723.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60.

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

