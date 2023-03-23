Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.27 billion-$8.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.56 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.35-3.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.30.

Foot Locker Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of FL opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

