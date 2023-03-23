Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.07.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of STWD opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.