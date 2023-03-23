ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF accounts for about 1.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.92. 4,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,099. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $66.07. The company has a market cap of $351.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

