ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,659 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 340.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 35,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $107.30. 915,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,189. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $109.95.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

