Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) PT Raised to C$6.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSM. CIBC raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

FSM traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.57. 2,962,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,236. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 62,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

