Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.1 %

FRHLF opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

