FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 1,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.
FRMO Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80.
About FRMO
FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Pleasantville, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FRMO (FRMO)
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.