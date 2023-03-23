Frontier (FRONT) Price Reaches $0.24

Frontier (FRONT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Frontier has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $21.63 million and $4.14 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000872 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

