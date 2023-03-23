Frontier Investment (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Frontier Investment Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICVU. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment by 88.0% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 132.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Frontier Investment by 11.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Frontier Investment by 25.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

