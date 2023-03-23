Fruth Investment Management Buys Shares of 2,600 SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 734.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,448,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on SJW. UBS Group began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

