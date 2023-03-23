Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.59

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 1399571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

FULT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

In other news, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,379,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,285,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

