Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $46.02

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.02, but opened at $48.12. Futu shares last traded at $50.34, with a volume of 1,156,556 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. CLSA cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.
Futu Stock Up 7.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84.
About Futu
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Futu (FUTU)
