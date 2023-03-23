Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $1.26. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 41,223 shares traded.

Future FinTech Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future FinTech Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Future FinTech Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Future FinTech Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,095 shares in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a real name blockchain based e-commerce platform. Its activities include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system (DCON).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.