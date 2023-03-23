FY2026 EPS Estimates for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.48 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.24. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.48) per share.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $169.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.93. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $278.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 146.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 694,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,277,000 after purchasing an additional 412,548 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 315.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,198,000 after purchasing an additional 398,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,825,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1,196.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,726,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,141,825. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

