G999 Price Hits $0.0027 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $6,177.23 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

