G999 Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,907.60 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $5,907.60 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00061931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00041525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018408 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

