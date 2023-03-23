GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $23.87

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.87, but opened at $22.57. GameStop shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 1,873,254 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GameStop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of -0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. GameStop’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 304.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after buying an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 306.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 307.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GameStop by 301.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,508,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.