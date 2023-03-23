Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $5.58 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 6.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $330.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.05 and its 200 day moving average is $300.63. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.