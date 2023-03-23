Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 1.0% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.79, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 762.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

