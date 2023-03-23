Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $359.00.

Several analysts recently commented on IT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of IT opened at $312.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.83 and a 200-day moving average of $322.63. Gartner has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Gartner by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Gartner by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 23,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

