GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Up 2.7 %

JOB opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a market cap of $43.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

