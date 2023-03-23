Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Down 3.8%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 36,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 151,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Genelux in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

