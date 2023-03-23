General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.45. The stock had a trading volume of 411,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.94 and its 200-day moving average is $236.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

