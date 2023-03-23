General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.26-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills Stock Down 1.1 %

General Mills stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

