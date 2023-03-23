GensoKishi Metaverse Market Capitalization Hits $175.46 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $175.46 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.52 or 0.00358465 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.83 or 0.26054466 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010176 BTC.

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

