Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-8.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to ~$22.98-23.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.25 billion.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $162.63 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

