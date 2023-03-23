Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0520 on Exchanges

Gifto (GTO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $51.99 million and $28.89 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

