Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,613. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

