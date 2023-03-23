Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 6,286,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 20,887,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $447,634.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,947,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,858,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $447,634.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,947,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,858,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 29,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $38,988.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,004,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,920,074 in the last 90 days. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 144,384,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,009,000 after buying an additional 17,565,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,399,000 after buying an additional 6,532,370 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,399,000 after buying an additional 6,532,370 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,190,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after buying an additional 778,831 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

