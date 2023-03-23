Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Declares Dividend of $0.56

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5574 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $25.44.
