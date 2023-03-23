Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Declares Dividend of $0.56

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5574 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $25.44.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

