Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.72. 1,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

