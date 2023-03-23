Glencore (LON:GLEN) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 560 ($6.88) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.74) to GBX 620 ($7.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 625 ($7.68) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.60) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 614.17 ($7.54).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 450.15 ($5.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 432.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 395.40 ($4.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.18). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 513.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 514.21.

Glencore Increases Dividend

Glencore Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. Glencore’s payout ratio is currently 3,461.54%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

