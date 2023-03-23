Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Acquires Shares of 121,280 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 5.1% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.91. 2,901,025 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

