Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Invests $3.61 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.56. The stock had a trading volume of 198,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,631. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $78.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

