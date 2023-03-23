Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Invests $363,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after buying an additional 332,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after buying an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,135,000 after buying an additional 185,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 107,592 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.95. 182,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $265.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

