Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Invests $47,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 141 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in The Cigna Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after buying an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CI traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.28. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $238.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

