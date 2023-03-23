Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Makes New Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Qualtrics International by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 398,207 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth $9,839,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 65.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 56,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities cut Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James cut Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.15 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.76.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

XM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,599. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The business had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualtrics International

In other news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,866,527.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,082,468 shares in the company, valued at $216,645,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualtrics International news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,866,527.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,082,468 shares in the company, valued at $216,645,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 4,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $76,927.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,966,596.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

