Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 10,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.24. 3,579,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,572,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on OXY shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.