Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 117,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,125,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 23.9% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
VOO traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $366.86. 939,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,609. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.75.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
