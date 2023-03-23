Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.14

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 151022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $687.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.