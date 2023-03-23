Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Sells $418,700.00 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSATGet Rating) Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Globalstar Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Globalstar stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. 2,797,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,051. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 30.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 10.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 233,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 446,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

