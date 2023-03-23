Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Sells $418,700.00 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Globalstar Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Globalstar stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. 2,797,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,051. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 30.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 10.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 233,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 446,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.